Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Issued By Zacks Research

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Mosaic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Mosaic’s current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Mosaic stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 80.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 35,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Mosaic by 192.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 121,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 80,234 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $1,251,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,240,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,432,000 after buying an additional 1,197,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Mosaic by 41.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 319,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after buying an additional 94,063 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

