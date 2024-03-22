Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Assurant, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Assurant in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.37. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $16.02 per share.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.88. Assurant had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.60.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $179.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.40. Assurant has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $183.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Assurant by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Assurant by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

