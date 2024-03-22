Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Issued By Raymond James

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of C$363.94 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OGC. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$3.50 price target on OceanaGold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.88.

OceanaGold Price Performance

OGC opened at C$2.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.64. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$2.08 and a 1 year high of C$3.50. The company has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity at OceanaGold

In other news, Director Paul Benson bought 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$99,678.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OceanaGold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

