Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issued By Zacks Research

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $4.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.38. The consensus estimate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $16.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $16.39 EPS.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.42.

JAZZ opened at $124.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.47 and its 200-day moving average is $125.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $147.98.

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,344 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $7,077,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

