Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Exelon Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Exelon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.83 EPS.
Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.
Shares of EXC stock opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.55. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.71.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Exelon by 247.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.
Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.
