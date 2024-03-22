Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Exelon Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Exelon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXC

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.55. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Exelon by 247.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.