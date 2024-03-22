Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for The Middleby Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Middleby in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.61. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $10.31 per share.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $156.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.56. Middleby has a 12 month low of $109.59 and a 12 month high of $158.04.

Institutional Trading of Middleby

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,097,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Middleby by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $1,347,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,519.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Featured Stories

