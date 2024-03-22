Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,934,000 after buying an additional 771,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,651,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,733,000 after buying an additional 252,669 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,171,000 after acquiring an additional 44,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,076,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,005,000 after acquiring an additional 51,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $256.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $256.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,819. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

