QUASA (QUA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $138,534.71

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. QUASA has a market cap of $138,534.71 and $617.56 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006761 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00026131 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00015490 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001605 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,419.97 or 1.00113639 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010739 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.92 or 0.00157733 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00117294 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,262.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.