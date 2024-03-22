QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) VP Timothy Saxe Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) VP Timothy Saxe sold 10,000 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $163,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,929.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

QuickLogic Trading Up 2.0 %

QUIK traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,924. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. QuickLogic Co. has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. Analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QUIK shares. TheStreet raised QuickLogic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd.

Institutional Trading of QuickLogic

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in QuickLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in QuickLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in QuickLogic by 17.0% in the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 167,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,316 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

