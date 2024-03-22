Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Up 3.1%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Qurate Retail

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

