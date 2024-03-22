Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Stock Price Up 5.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10. 315,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 115,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Specifically, Director Simon T.P. Ridgway acquired 60,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.95 per share, with a total value of C$57,475.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 129,500 shares of company stock worth $64,535. 16.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rackla Metals Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$8.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 6.93.

About Rackla Metals

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

