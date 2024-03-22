Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Get Rambus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rambus

Rambus Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $64.73 on Friday. Rambus has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $76.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Rambus had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 7,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $487,304.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,948.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $875,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,031,954.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 7,837 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $487,304.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,948.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,607 shares of company stock valued at $4,076,841. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rambus

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rambus by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 69,895 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Rambus by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rambus in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 205.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 307,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 206,720 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rambus

(Get Free Report

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.