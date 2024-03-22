Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Director Charles S. Leykum Sells 6,000 Shares

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) Director Charles S. Leykum sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $69,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,994,000 shares in the company, valued at $46,490,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNGR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.70. 13,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,276. The company has a market cap of $265.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.61. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $14.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 92.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,100,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,584,000 after buying an additional 1,968,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 544.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 741,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 626,263 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $4,521,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 419.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 255,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 206,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 174,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

