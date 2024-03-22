Raymond James Lowers HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Price Target to $5.00

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
HLS Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HLTRF opened at $3.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36. HLS Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $6.31.
HLS Therapeutics Company Profile
