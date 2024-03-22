Raymond James Lowers HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Price Target to $5.00

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLTRF opened at $3.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36. HLS Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $6.31.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

