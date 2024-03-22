Raymond James Lowers Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target to C$3.50

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Osisko Mining Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE:OSK opened at C$2.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 44.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. Osisko Mining has a 52-week low of C$2.36 and a 52-week high of C$4.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cathy Singer acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,831.00. In other Osisko Mining news, Director Cathy Singer purchased 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,831.00. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Simard purchased 11,811 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,999.94. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

