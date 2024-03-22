Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $206,765,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,330,000 after buying an additional 1,448,047 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Raymond James by 214.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,141,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,474,000 after buying an additional 778,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,503,000 after buying an additional 772,492 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on RJF. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $126.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $126.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.39.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

