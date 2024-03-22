RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RICK. TheStreet lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

RCI Hospitality Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.34. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

Insider Activity at RCI Hospitality

In related news, CEO Eric Scott Langan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,341,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

