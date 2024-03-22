RDA Financial Network Acquires 197 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.38. 242,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,300. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $69.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.41. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

