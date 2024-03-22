RDA Financial Network Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 18,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 12,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 71,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.36. 26,582,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,353,563. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $154.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

