RDA Financial Network Grows Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

RDA Financial Network increased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Kroger were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,016,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,757,000 after buying an additional 362,562 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,662,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,168,000 after purchasing an additional 498,995 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Kroger by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kroger by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,777 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kroger by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,355,000 after buying an additional 535,244 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,618,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117,474. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $57.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

