RDA Financial Network Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

RDA Financial Network decreased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,881. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $57.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.66.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

