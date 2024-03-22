RDA Financial Network Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

RDA Financial Network decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,843 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.33. 5,299,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,159,193. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.29. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

