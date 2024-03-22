RDA Financial Network Makes New Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,332,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,204,550. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $239.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.46. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.