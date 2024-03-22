RDA Financial Network Purchases 525 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 58,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,320,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 103,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,115,000 after buying an additional 22,207 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.9 %

BDX stock traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.25. 2,220,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,269. The company has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.96. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $229.85 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

