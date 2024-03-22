RDA Financial Network Purchases 619 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

RDA Financial Network increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,096,000 after buying an additional 6,505,853 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 264,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,421,000 after buying an additional 5,686,837 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,335,000 after buying an additional 4,216,332 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,339,000 after buying an additional 3,629,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.98. 30,047,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,139,043. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $108.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2952 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

