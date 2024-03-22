RDA Financial Network Purchases New Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,778,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,221,000 after buying an additional 24,469 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 172.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 17,329 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 178.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 487,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after buying an additional 311,980 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 41.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,364,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,669,000 after buying an additional 698,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,033 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:FNF traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.63. 1,009,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,039. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average is $46.16. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.52%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

