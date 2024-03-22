RDA Financial Network Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $528.28. The company had a trading volume of 285,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,982. The business’s 50-day moving average is $510.52 and its 200-day moving average is $467.66. The stock has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $364.88 and a 52 week high of $536.63.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

