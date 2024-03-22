RDA Financial Network Purchases Shares of 1,055 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ACN traded down $7.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $337.50. 5,898,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,248. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $370.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.99. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $259.30 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $211.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 target price (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.77.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

