RDA Financial Network Raises Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,219,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,716. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.75. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1463 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

