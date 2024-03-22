RDA Financial Network Raises Stock Position in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

RDA Financial Network grew its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

TCW Strategic Income Fund stock remained flat at $4.74 during midday trading on Friday. 60,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,596. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

