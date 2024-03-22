RDA Financial Network Reduces Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

RDA Financial Network decreased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

NYSE:MMC traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.42. 1,952,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $100.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $156.78 and a one year high of $209.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total transaction of $306,523.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,879.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

