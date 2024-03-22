RDA Financial Network Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.01. 787,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,026. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $233.51 and a 52 week high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

