Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Constellation Software (CSU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Constellation Software (TSE: CSU) in the last few weeks:

3/7/2024 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$3,800.00 to C$4,100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3,600.00 to C$4,150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3,150.00 to C$3,800.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$3,900.00 to C$4,050.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/30/2024 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$3,450.00 to C$3,900.00.

Constellation Software Stock Down 0.2 %

TSE CSU traded down C$8.93 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3,789.03. 9,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,763. Constellation Software Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2,357.03 and a 12 month high of C$3,856.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3,706.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3,258.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.72, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Constellation Software Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $1.358 dividend. This represents a $5.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

