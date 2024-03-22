Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Converge Technology Solutions (CTS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE: CTS) in the last few weeks:

3/14/2024 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$8.00.

3/7/2024 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners from C$5.80 to C$6.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$4.50 to C$5.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$6.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$6.00 to C$7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$7.00 to C$9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners from C$5.40 to C$5.80. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2024 – Converge Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$5.00 to C$6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CTS stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.67. 303,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,740. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$2.24 and a 1 year high of C$6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.87. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -567.00, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Converge Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

In other Converge Technology Solutions news, Senior Officer Greg Berard acquired 8,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.80 per share, with a total value of C$50,895.00. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

