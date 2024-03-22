Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

RCON stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recon Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the first quarter worth $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Recon Technology by 846.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,601 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Recon Technology by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

