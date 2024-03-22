Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells $216,382.66 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $216,382.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,252,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,257,226.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, March 5th, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $241,851.24.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $247,065.28.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $106,457.10.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $212,171.32.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $213,174.02.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

RXRX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,305,450. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.83. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.88% and a negative net margin of 735.99%. The company had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,665,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,459,000 after buying an additional 158,376 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $128,041,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,191,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 527,032 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.