Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $970.95. The stock had a trading volume of 66,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,581. The company has a market cap of $106.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $998.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $954.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $874.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on REGN. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $959.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $2,571,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,226 shares of company stock valued at $17,061,869 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

