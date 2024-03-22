Register Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 209 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,414 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 1.2% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,756,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,354,009,000 after acquiring an additional 334,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,486,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,495,927,000 after buying an additional 386,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,028,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,440,962,000 after buying an additional 1,152,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.44.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,759,952. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $93.26 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

