Register Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Capital World Investors increased its position in Altria Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,008,000 after buying an additional 7,546,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,456,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,271,000 after purchasing an additional 840,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,025,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after buying an additional 1,192,266 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:MO traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,971,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,487,333. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average of $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altria Group

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.