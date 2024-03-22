Register Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,109 shares during the quarter. MDU Resources Group makes up about 1.7% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MDU Resources Group worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,585,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,799 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,484,000 after purchasing an additional 316,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

MDU stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $23.04. 250,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,811. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

