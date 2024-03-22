Register Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.49. 35,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,951. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

