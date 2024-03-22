Register Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Register Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,805 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Target by 4.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Target by 0.4% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Target by 0.9% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in Target by 5.0% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.08. The stock had a trading volume of 800,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,850. The company has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $175.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.