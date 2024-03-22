Register Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $483,000 Investment in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Permian Resources by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PR stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,928,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,647,853. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In related news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $141,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,477,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,251,949.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William M. Hickey III sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $62,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $141,390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,477,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,251,949.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,925,918 shares of company stock valued at $516,919,777. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Permian Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

