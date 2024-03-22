Register Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Register Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Marion Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $142,567.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $142,567.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,819 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PWR. KeyCorp began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.54.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.89. 297,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $257.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

