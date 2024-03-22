Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,168 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,488 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,148,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,208,444. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.18. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DVN

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.