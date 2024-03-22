Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,400 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Register Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,377,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,954,000 after purchasing an additional 538,387 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 616,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,265,000 after purchasing an additional 478,331 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 2,182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 351,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,596,000 after buying an additional 335,788 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after buying an additional 263,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after buying an additional 257,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total transaction of $439,113.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,798.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $1,425,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,658,643.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total transaction of $439,113.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,798.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,134 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,333 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRL traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,844. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.46. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $116.36. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $485.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

