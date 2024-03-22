Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,352 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Register Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,352 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Gladstone Commercial worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 0.7 %

GOOD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.51. 185,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,495. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $544.59 million, a P/E ratio of -61.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.80 million. Analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -545.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

