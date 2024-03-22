Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 799 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Register Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.4% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.48. 1,969,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,672. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.06.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

