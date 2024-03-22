Register Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,925 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up about 1.0% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLF. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $687,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 53,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 124,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLF. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Shares of NYSE CLF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.32. 1,549,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,918,209. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $21.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at $550,953.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at $550,953.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $553,811.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 534,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,793,917.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,066 shares of company stock worth $4,464,688. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

