Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Green Dot Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Green Dot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Green Dot’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Green Dot’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $361.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.14 million.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Green Dot from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays cut Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $484.98 million, a PE ratio of 70.62 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Green Dot news, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 150,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $1,225,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $1,225,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel purchased 33,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $298,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 101,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,537.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Green Dot by 360.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 777,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after buying an additional 609,084 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Green Dot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 255,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Green Dot by 438.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 478,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

